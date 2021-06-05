NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.