Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NRDBY stock remained flat at $$11.16 on Friday. 42,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

