North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$16.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.63. The firm has a market cap of C$476.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,775. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 over the last 90 days.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.