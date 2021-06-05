Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRSA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Crescent Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth $158,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

