NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.00. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.