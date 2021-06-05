NorthRock Partners LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

