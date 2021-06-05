NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,268. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

