NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,307,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

