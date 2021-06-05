NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

