NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

