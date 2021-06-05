NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

