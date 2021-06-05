Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $431,760.30 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.91. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

