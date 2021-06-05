Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and traded as high as $73.73. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 19,598 shares changing hands.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.