Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NAC opened at $15.67 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

