Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NAC opened at $15.67 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
