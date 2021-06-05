Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NAN stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

