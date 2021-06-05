Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.54 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

