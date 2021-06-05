NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,886. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

