Nyerium Market Capitalization Hits $71,289.41 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $71,289.41 and approximately $11.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,000,105 coins and its circulating supply is 33,115,478 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

