O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in O-I Glass by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.