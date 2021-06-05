OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.86 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $295,778.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.