Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 409,262 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $196,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $35,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 564,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

