Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.98. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,485,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,855,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

