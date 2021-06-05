Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $67.41 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43.

