Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39.

