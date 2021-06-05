Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $336.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

