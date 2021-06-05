Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.11.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

