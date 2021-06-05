Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,289 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $148.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

