OptionRoom Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $154,385.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.