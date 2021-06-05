Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orange by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

