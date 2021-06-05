OST (OST) Market Capitalization Tops $13.75 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. OST has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $723,146.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.96 or 0.01030082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.94 or 0.10187187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053784 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.