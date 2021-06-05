PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at CIBC

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.42.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.