Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

