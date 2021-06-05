Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra Sells 5,000 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.