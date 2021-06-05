Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 9,325 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.12.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

