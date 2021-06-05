Patrick S. Bannon Sells 12,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

