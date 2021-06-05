Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$42.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.37.

TSE PPL opened at C$38.48 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

