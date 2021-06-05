Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $50,502.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

About Penta

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.