PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,158,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 99,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

