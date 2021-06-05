Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Perficient stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

