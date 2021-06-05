Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
