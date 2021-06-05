Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

