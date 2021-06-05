PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.12.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

