PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

