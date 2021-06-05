Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $28.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

