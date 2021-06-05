Piper Sandler Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $420.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.48.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $391.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.20. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $392.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

