Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $152,828.56 and $437.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,142.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.07288091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.01811713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00480681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00175550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00754478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00477454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00427200 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.