Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 130,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

