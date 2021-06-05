Pitcairn Co. Invests $219,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 164.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
