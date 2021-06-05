Pitcairn Co. Invests $219,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 164.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,164,235 shares of company stock valued at $284,298,997. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

