Pitcairn Co. Invests $232,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

