Pitcairn Co. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $61.32 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

