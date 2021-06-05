Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,133 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 319,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.